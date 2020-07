Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. Beautiful entry, black whirlpool appliances, backs up to a tree line for privacy and natural scenery. Spacious backyard that you will absolutely love! Hurry before its gone! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195