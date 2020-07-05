2256 Beaver Creek Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeously remodeled mobile home on over an acre. Home-site is nestled among mature trees and backs up to Lake Ray Hubbard. Home is even more beautiful than in the photos. Granite counter in master bath! Fridge stays. Come enjoy your home in the country! *Note: Owner states 3 person maximum per septic tank limitations. Non smokers only. Pets case by case.