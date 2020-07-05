2256 Beaver Creek Road

Gorgeously remodeled mobile home on over an acre. Home-site is nestled among mature trees and backs up to Lake Ray Hubbard. Home is even more beautiful than in the photos. Granite counter in master bath! Fridge stays. Come enjoy your home in the country! *Note: Owner states 3 person maximum per septic tank limitations. Non smokers only. Pets case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
