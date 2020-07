Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Two-story townhouse in Pleasant Grove. New carpet and vinyl. Freshly cleaned, painted and repaired. Ceramic tile in the entry, kitchen and both baths. Patio and small fenced yard. Two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Half bath down stairs. Park at your door. Walk to the new KIPP charter school.