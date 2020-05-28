Rent Calculator
2230 Larry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2230 Larry Drive
2230 Larry Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2230 Larry Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in East Dallas. Large living room. Stove, oven , dishwasher, Built-in microwave. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2230 Larry Drive have any available units?
2230 Larry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2230 Larry Drive have?
Some of 2230 Larry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 2230 Larry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Larry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Larry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Larry Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2230 Larry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Larry Drive offers parking.
Does 2230 Larry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Larry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Larry Drive have a pool?
No, 2230 Larry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Larry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2230 Larry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Larry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 Larry Drive has units with dishwashers.
