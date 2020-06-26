222 S Montclair Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Historic Winnetka Heights & 1 mile from Bishop Arts. Enjoy a wrap-around front porch on a corner lot & a garage. Downstairs there are 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, an open kitchen, a study & a powder bath. The downstairs formals are large & offer wood floors, lots of windows & a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has a good size pantry, two sinks, a breakfast bar & nice views of the backyard & deck. There is also a breakfast area off the kitchen & an adjacent study. Upstairs is a large master suite with a sitting room or nursery, walk-in closet, walls of windows & an attached bath with claw-foot soaking tub, a separate shower & dual sinks. On this level are 2 other bedrooms & a shared bath.