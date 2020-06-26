All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:28 AM

222 S Montclair Avenue

222 South Montclair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

222 South Montclair Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Winnetka Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Historic Winnetka Heights & 1 mile from Bishop Arts. Enjoy a wrap-around front porch on a corner lot & a garage. Downstairs there are 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, an open kitchen, a study & a powder bath. The downstairs formals are large & offer wood floors, lots of windows & a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has a good size pantry, two sinks, a breakfast bar & nice views of the backyard & deck. There is also a breakfast area off the kitchen & an adjacent study. Upstairs is a large master suite with a sitting room or nursery, walk-in closet, walls of windows & an attached bath with claw-foot soaking tub, a separate shower & dual sinks. On this level are 2 other bedrooms & a shared bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S Montclair Avenue have any available units?
222 S Montclair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 S Montclair Avenue have?
Some of 222 S Montclair Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 S Montclair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 S Montclair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S Montclair Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 S Montclair Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 222 S Montclair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 222 S Montclair Avenue offers parking.
Does 222 S Montclair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 S Montclair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S Montclair Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 S Montclair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 S Montclair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 S Montclair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S Montclair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 S Montclair Avenue has units with dishwashers.

