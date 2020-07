Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful Three Story Townhome - Gorgeous Hardwood Floors on 2nd Level and in Master Suite - Large Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom with Full Bath on 3rd Level - 3rd Bedroom with Full Bath on 1st Level - Great Location by the Farmers Market - Free Access to Camden Farmers Market Facility, their Gym and Workout Areas and their Three Pools - Great Home to Lease