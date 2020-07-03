All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

2204 Apollonia Lane

2204 Apollonia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Apollonia Lane, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath town home minutes from Uptown. Almost 2,000 sq ft of space! This home includes; polished and stained concrete floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a 2 car attached garage. Master bedroom has soaring ceilings with abundant natural light, while the master bath offers separate soaking tub and shower along with an oversized walk in closet. Situated just off Fitzhugh, this town home has convenient access to Uptown, Downtown, and Lower Greenville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Apollonia Lane have any available units?
2204 Apollonia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Apollonia Lane have?
Some of 2204 Apollonia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Apollonia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Apollonia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Apollonia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2204 Apollonia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2204 Apollonia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Apollonia Lane offers parking.
Does 2204 Apollonia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 Apollonia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Apollonia Lane have a pool?
No, 2204 Apollonia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Apollonia Lane have accessible units?
No, 2204 Apollonia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Apollonia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Apollonia Lane has units with dishwashers.

