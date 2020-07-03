2204 Apollonia Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath town home minutes from Uptown. Almost 2,000 sq ft of space! This home includes; polished and stained concrete floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a 2 car attached garage. Master bedroom has soaring ceilings with abundant natural light, while the master bath offers separate soaking tub and shower along with an oversized walk in closet. Situated just off Fitzhugh, this town home has convenient access to Uptown, Downtown, and Lower Greenville.