All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2148 Brookfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2148 Brookfield Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 6:57 AM

2148 Brookfield Avenue

2148 Brookfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lovefield West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2148 Brookfield Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235
Lovefield West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular completely brand new home. Raised ceilings, all new walls, paint, new light fixtures, all new windows, new water heater, new roof, new electrical-heating-HVAC. Gorgeous new hardwood floors, open floor plan, kitchen counter bar! Beautiful new granite counters, all new double French doors leading to the new gigantic deck in the back yard. Lovely corner kitchen sink with windows on both sides of new over sized sink and modern large kitchen faucet. Spacious kitchen cabinets new wood stained. All new bathrooms with all new appliances, new ceramic tile, new vanities. Artistic front deck with copper top deck posts, new curved driveway concrete and metal and wood driveway gate opens to huge back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 Brookfield Avenue have any available units?
2148 Brookfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 Brookfield Avenue have?
Some of 2148 Brookfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 Brookfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Brookfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Brookfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2148 Brookfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2148 Brookfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2148 Brookfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 2148 Brookfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Brookfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Brookfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2148 Brookfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Brookfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2148 Brookfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Brookfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2148 Brookfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
Spring Parc
18250 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University