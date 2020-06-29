2148 Brookfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spectacular completely brand new home. Raised ceilings, all new walls, paint, new light fixtures, all new windows, new water heater, new roof, new electrical-heating-HVAC. Gorgeous new hardwood floors, open floor plan, kitchen counter bar! Beautiful new granite counters, all new double French doors leading to the new gigantic deck in the back yard. Lovely corner kitchen sink with windows on both sides of new over sized sink and modern large kitchen faucet. Spacious kitchen cabinets new wood stained. All new bathrooms with all new appliances, new ceramic tile, new vanities. Artistic front deck with copper top deck posts, new curved driveway concrete and metal and wood driveway gate opens to huge back yard.