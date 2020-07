Amenities

Located in the heart of historic State Thomas, this gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bath offers the best living and location that Dallas has to offer. Across from Griggs Park, and walking distance from the Katy Trail, this home serves as one of the few and final contemporary properties in the area. With four floors filled with steel framing, modern touches, natural wood accents, this home truly is one of a kind.