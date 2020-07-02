2120 Olive Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub pet friendly valet service

120 Olive Street, Dallas, TX 75201 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/24/2019. No pets allowed. They say everyone has a super power. And for a long time, you didn’t believe it. Your friends have been blissfully shooting fire out of their fingers, being invisible, flying, and correctly predicting the next song on the radio. (I said super, not super useful). And you…..nothing. What gives? Well, apparently your powers just needed some time to come out. You’ve discovered the coolest power out of all of your friends. The power to turn boring regular trees into magical taco making trees. Delicious tacos. Tacos of all varieties. Even gluten free tacos for your more snobby friends. It’s the most delicious super power ever discovered. And it’s profitable, which is nice. After having enough magical tree tacos for your homies and family, you’ve started your own side magic taco business that has now given you the funds you need to finally move into that wonderful Dallas apartment complex you’ve been dreaming about ever since it’s been built. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 1, 2 & 3 bedroom residences, finished with impeccable detail Italian custom cabinetry w/ soft-close doors and drawers Integrated Under-Cabinet LED Lighting in Kitchens Elegant, Statuario Venato Quartz kitchen countertops Designer 24" and 30" Backsplash Premium Bosch stainless steel appliance package w/gas range Refined Kohler bathroom fixtures with chrome finishes Spa-inspired, free-standing soaking tubs * Oversized Walk-in Showers with rain shower heads * Programmable, Haiku ceiling fans with award-winning design Stunning floor-to-ceiling windows provide breathtaking views Oversized glass enclosed balconies for dining alfresco Modern, fabric roller shades for additional privacy Dramatic 10’ and 11’ ceilings with recessed lighting 8’ solid wood doors throughout the home Resilient hardwood flooring in Pewter Oak or Graphite Maple Luxurious carpet in bedrooms Spacious walk-in closets with built-in 18” deep shelving Full-size washer/dryer in every residence Wine Fridges Penthouse Residences feature upgraded finish packages _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24/7 concierge services 6th floor Urban Sky Terrace over-looking Downtown Dallas Elevated amenity deck Resort-inspired infinity edge pool Pool side Kettal loungers and private cabanas Outdoor lounge with fire pits & grilling stations 7,000sf first-class fitness center w/locker rooms & showers Garage parking with controlled access Valet Parking Available Resident’s lounge with catering kitchen Complimentary coffee and refreshment bar Business and conference center On-site restaurants and banking Community Lifestyle Manager Pet Friendly Building Rooftop Dog Park for Nighttime Convenience Pet Spa with Grooming Station Incredible Location at the doorstep of Klyde Warren Park Furnished 1 Bedroom , 1 Bath Guest Suite ---------------------------------------------------- Tired of looking for a new apartment? Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier! [ Published 26-May-19 / ID 2990622 ]