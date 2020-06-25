All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 212 N Waverly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
212 N Waverly Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:29 AM

212 N Waverly Drive

212 North Waverly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

212 North Waverly Drive, Dallas, TX 75208
L. O. Daniel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Bishop Arts Remodel. This home has it all - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 2nd Living or Study. 1 Car Garage with opener and an ADDITIONAL BRAND NEW 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM GUEST QUARTERS! Located above the detached garage that would also make a great office. The house features an open floor plan with wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, updated bathrooms, and fixtures. The 2nd living area opens to backyard deck making it great for entertaining. Blocks from Kessler Theatre and bishop arts district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 N Waverly Drive have any available units?
212 N Waverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 N Waverly Drive have?
Some of 212 N Waverly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 N Waverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
212 N Waverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 N Waverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 212 N Waverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 212 N Waverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 212 N Waverly Drive offers parking.
Does 212 N Waverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 N Waverly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 N Waverly Drive have a pool?
No, 212 N Waverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 212 N Waverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 212 N Waverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 212 N Waverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 N Waverly Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University