212 N Waverly Drive

Beautiful Bishop Arts Remodel. This home has it all - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 2nd Living or Study. 1 Car Garage with opener and an ADDITIONAL BRAND NEW 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM GUEST QUARTERS! Located above the detached garage that would also make a great office. The house features an open floor plan with wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops, updated bathrooms, and fixtures. The 2nd living area opens to backyard deck making it great for entertaining. Blocks from Kessler Theatre and bishop arts district.