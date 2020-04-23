All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2117 Garrett Avenue

2117 North Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2117 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhomes in Knox Henderson. Steps from Henderson Ave and Greenville Ave on quiet residential street. All new Samsung Smart appliances and smart thermostats. Six burner gas range and smart gas oven. Large two-car attached garage with smart phone application for lift. In-unit Washer & Dryer. Office-Flex space on first floor with loft space in master suite. Built to condo spec. Units have private, gated, yards. Market rent is $3050 plus 6 weeks free on a 15 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Garrett Avenue have any available units?
2117 Garrett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Garrett Avenue have?
Some of 2117 Garrett Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Garrett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Garrett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Garrett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Garrett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2117 Garrett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Garrett Avenue offers parking.
Does 2117 Garrett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 Garrett Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Garrett Avenue have a pool?
No, 2117 Garrett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Garrett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2117 Garrett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Garrett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Garrett Avenue has units with dishwashers.

