2115 N Willomet Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Brand new construction, energy-efficient home available for lease! 3 beds, 2.1 baths, and 2-car parking. The kitchen has 3cm white quartz counters, shaker-style cabinetry, and stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances. Polished concrete and engineered hardwood floors. The backyard features a patio, grass yard (maintained by the HOA), and wood fence. Conveniently located minutes from downtown with easy access to I-30. Nearby attractions include the shops and restaurants of Sylvan Thirty, Bishop Arts, and Trinity Groves.