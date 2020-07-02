All apartments in Dallas
2115 N Willomet Avenue

2115 North Willomet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2115 North Willomet Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Fort Worth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new construction, energy-efficient home available for lease! 3 beds, 2.1 baths, and 2-car parking. The kitchen has 3cm white quartz counters, shaker-style cabinetry, and stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances. Polished concrete and engineered hardwood floors. The backyard features a patio, grass yard (maintained by the HOA), and wood fence. Conveniently located minutes from downtown with easy access to I-30. Nearby attractions include the shops and restaurants of Sylvan Thirty, Bishop Arts, and Trinity Groves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 N Willomet Avenue have any available units?
2115 N Willomet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 N Willomet Avenue have?
Some of 2115 N Willomet Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 N Willomet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2115 N Willomet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 N Willomet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2115 N Willomet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2115 N Willomet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2115 N Willomet Avenue offers parking.
Does 2115 N Willomet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 N Willomet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 N Willomet Avenue have a pool?
No, 2115 N Willomet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2115 N Willomet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2115 N Willomet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 N Willomet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 N Willomet Avenue has units with dishwashers.

