2115 Gus Thomasson Road

Tenant is occupying now. Gorgeous complete remodel 3b2b in the rising Casa View! Everything from the floor up has been replaced last June. All new roof, new kitchen with granite countertop, plumbing,electrical wiring and panel, HVAC, sheetrock, laminate flooring, tankless water heater, stainless appliances, energy efficient windows, stackable washer & dryer and more! You will love its proximity to all things East Dallas, charmed neighborhood personality, and mature trees. 2 min sidewalk to Walmart and Casa View shopping Center. Near White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, Major highways and Downtown Dallas!