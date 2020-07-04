All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 27 2019 at 10:00 PM

2115 Gus Thomasson Road

2115 Gus Thomasson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2115 Gus Thomasson Road, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tenant is occupying now. Gorgeous complete remodel 3b2b in the rising Casa View! Everything from the floor up has been replaced last June. All new roof, new kitchen with granite countertop, plumbing,electrical wiring and panel, HVAC, sheetrock, laminate flooring, tankless water heater, stainless appliances, energy efficient windows, stackable washer & dryer and more! You will love its proximity to all things East Dallas, charmed neighborhood personality, and mature trees. 2 min sidewalk to Walmart and Casa View shopping Center. Near White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, Major highways and Downtown Dallas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Gus Thomasson Road have any available units?
2115 Gus Thomasson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 Gus Thomasson Road have?
Some of 2115 Gus Thomasson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 Gus Thomasson Road currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Gus Thomasson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Gus Thomasson Road pet-friendly?
No, 2115 Gus Thomasson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2115 Gus Thomasson Road offer parking?
No, 2115 Gus Thomasson Road does not offer parking.
Does 2115 Gus Thomasson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 Gus Thomasson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Gus Thomasson Road have a pool?
No, 2115 Gus Thomasson Road does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Gus Thomasson Road have accessible units?
No, 2115 Gus Thomasson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Gus Thomasson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 Gus Thomasson Road has units with dishwashers.

