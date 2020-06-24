2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Amenities

You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.



Apartment Amenities



Walk-In Closets



Built-in Wine Storage



Solid Quartz Slab Countertops



Stainless Steel Appliances



Private Balconies



Deep Maple Cabinetry



Expansive, Open Floor Plans



Hardwood Floors



11′ Ceilings



Soft Loft Architecture



Wheelchair Access



Slate Flooring



Stunning Views



Integrated Under-Cabinet LED Lighting in Kitchens



Elegant Silestone Calacatta Quartz Kitchen Countertops



Oversized Walk-in Showers with Rain Shower Heads



Stunning Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Provide Breathtaking Views



Modern, Fabric Roller Shades for Additional Privacy



Wine Fridges



Penthouse Residences Feature Upgraded Finish Packages



Community Amenities



State-of-the-Art Fitness Club with Personal Trainer



Personalized Concierge



Dry Cleaning Valet Services



Private Screening Room with Leather Club Seating



Heated Rooftop Infinity-Edge Pool with Aqua Lounge



Rooftop Fireplace and Grilling Area



Resident Lounge with LED Television and Distinctive Seating



Demonstration and Catering Kitchen



Outdoor Verandah Cafe with Wi-Fi Internet



Private Dining and Wine Room



Conference Room with Work Stations



Intimate Library with Fireplace



Pet Park with Water Fountain



Guest Suites for Residents’Visitors



Private Garage



Wine Cellar



24-Hour Concierge



Gallery Highlighting Local Artists



Community Social Director



Hello!



I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.