2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

2101 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
internet access
media room
valet service
wine room
You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Walk-In Closets

Built-in Wine Storage

Solid Quartz Slab Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Private Balconies

Deep Maple Cabinetry

Expansive, Open Floor Plans

Hardwood Floors

11′ Ceilings

Soft Loft Architecture

Wheelchair Access

Slate Flooring

Stunning Views

Integrated Under-Cabinet LED Lighting in Kitchens

Elegant Silestone Calacatta Quartz Kitchen Countertops

Oversized Walk-in Showers with Rain Shower Heads

Stunning Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Provide Breathtaking Views

Modern, Fabric Roller Shades for Additional Privacy

Wine Fridges

Penthouse Residences Feature Upgraded Finish Packages

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

State-of-the-Art Fitness Club with Personal Trainer

Personalized Concierge

Dry Cleaning Valet Services

Private Screening Room with Leather Club Seating

Heated Rooftop Infinity-Edge Pool with Aqua Lounge

Rooftop Fireplace and Grilling Area

Resident Lounge with LED Television and Distinctive Seating

Demonstration and Catering Kitchen

Outdoor Verandah Cafe with Wi-Fi Internet

Private Dining and Wine Room

Conference Room with Work Stations

Intimate Library with Fireplace

Pet Park with Water Fountain

Guest Suites for Residents’Visitors

Private Garage

Wine Cellar

24-Hour Concierge

Gallery Highlighting Local Artists

Community Social Director

-------------------------------------------------

Hello!

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas have any available units?
2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas have?
Some of 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas offers parking.
Does 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas has a pool.
Does 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas have accessible units?
Yes, 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas has accessible units.
Does 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas does not have units with dishwashers.

