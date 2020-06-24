2101 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Amenities
You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Walk-In Closets
Built-in Wine Storage
Solid Quartz Slab Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Private Balconies
Deep Maple Cabinetry
Expansive, Open Floor Plans
Hardwood Floors
11′ Ceilings
Soft Loft Architecture
Wheelchair Access
Slate Flooring
Stunning Views
Integrated Under-Cabinet LED Lighting in Kitchens
Elegant Silestone Calacatta Quartz Kitchen Countertops
Oversized Walk-in Showers with Rain Shower Heads
Stunning Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Provide Breathtaking Views
Modern, Fabric Roller Shades for Additional Privacy
Wine Fridges
Penthouse Residences Feature Upgraded Finish Packages
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
State-of-the-Art Fitness Club with Personal Trainer
Personalized Concierge
Dry Cleaning Valet Services
Private Screening Room with Leather Club Seating
Heated Rooftop Infinity-Edge Pool with Aqua Lounge
Rooftop Fireplace and Grilling Area
Resident Lounge with LED Television and Distinctive Seating
Demonstration and Catering Kitchen
Outdoor Verandah Cafe with Wi-Fi Internet
Private Dining and Wine Room
Conference Room with Work Stations
Intimate Library with Fireplace
Pet Park with Water Fountain
Guest Suites for Residents’Visitors
Private Garage
Wine Cellar
24-Hour Concierge
Gallery Highlighting Local Artists
Community Social Director
-------------------------------------------------
Hello!
I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.