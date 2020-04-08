All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
2015 Ferndale Avenue
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:11 AM

2015 Ferndale Avenue

2015 Ferndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2015 Ferndale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Elmwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated cottage style home in the enchanting Elmwood neighborhood of North Oak Cliff. Extensive wood floors, granite countertops and tons of natural light. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range and dishwasher! Private master retreat with updated bath featuring jetted tub and walk in shower! Elmwood has a 16-acre linear park lined with mature trees, a variety of birds and wildlife. It features play equipment, picnic tables, a basketball court, wildflower areas and a trail that's popular for jogging and dog walking. Elmwood is also home to the popular Tyler Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Ferndale Avenue have any available units?
2015 Ferndale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Ferndale Avenue have?
Some of 2015 Ferndale Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Ferndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Ferndale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Ferndale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Ferndale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Ferndale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Ferndale Avenue offers parking.
Does 2015 Ferndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Ferndale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Ferndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2015 Ferndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Ferndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2015 Ferndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Ferndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 Ferndale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

