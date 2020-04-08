2015 Ferndale Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully updated cottage style home in the enchanting Elmwood neighborhood of North Oak Cliff. Extensive wood floors, granite countertops and tons of natural light. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range and dishwasher! Private master retreat with updated bath featuring jetted tub and walk in shower! Elmwood has a 16-acre linear park lined with mature trees, a variety of birds and wildlife. It features play equipment, picnic tables, a basketball court, wildflower areas and a trail that's popular for jogging and dog walking. Elmwood is also home to the popular Tyler Station.