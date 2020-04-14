1970 Kessler Heights Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A rare lease opportunity at the High Grove of West Kessler Heights! A community which boasts pet friendly, private parks and is within walking distance to Bishop Arts & is minutes from downtown. This home features a unique & open floor plan with large windows, high ceilings, and ample outdoor space. The top quality finishes include hardwoods throughout, chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops, oversized island, gas cooktop, and stainless-steel GE appliances. The master suite features a walk-in closet, double sinks, and a large walk-in shower. The bonus large second living area on the 4th floor which opens up to a rooftop with unobstructed views can be perfect for entertaining or be your daily oasis in the city.