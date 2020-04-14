All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1970 Kessler Heights Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1970 Kessler Heights Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

1970 Kessler Heights Lane

1970 Kessler Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1970 Kessler Heights Lane, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A rare lease opportunity at the High Grove of West Kessler Heights! A community which boasts pet friendly, private parks and is within walking distance to Bishop Arts & is minutes from downtown. This home features a unique & open floor plan with large windows, high ceilings, and ample outdoor space. The top quality finishes include hardwoods throughout, chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops, oversized island, gas cooktop, and stainless-steel GE appliances. The master suite features a walk-in closet, double sinks, and a large walk-in shower. The bonus large second living area on the 4th floor which opens up to a rooftop with unobstructed views can be perfect for entertaining or be your daily oasis in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 Kessler Heights Lane have any available units?
1970 Kessler Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1970 Kessler Heights Lane have?
Some of 1970 Kessler Heights Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 Kessler Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Kessler Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Kessler Heights Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1970 Kessler Heights Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1970 Kessler Heights Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1970 Kessler Heights Lane offers parking.
Does 1970 Kessler Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 Kessler Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Kessler Heights Lane have a pool?
No, 1970 Kessler Heights Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Kessler Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 1970 Kessler Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Kessler Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1970 Kessler Heights Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University