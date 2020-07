Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful historical stone home built in 1921 just north of Cedar Crest Golf Club. The current owner has completed many updates. Master suite has remodeled bathroom with separate tub and shower, double vanity and private wc. Second bathroom also remodeled has custom tile and double quartz top vanity. The stately home has new paint and ready for entertaining with large living and dining room. Broker is related to owner.