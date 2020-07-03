All apartments in Dallas
1903 Somerset Ave

1903 Somerset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Somerset Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Cedar Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom in Dallas! - The cozy 3 bedroom, one bathroom home boast a open cozy living, dining, open kitchen areas. Multiple windows throughout for tons of natural light. Not to mention a corner unit with ample yard space for entertainment purposes or pets. Appliances will be installed prior to new tenant moving in.

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

(RLNE5491993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Somerset Ave have any available units?
1903 Somerset Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1903 Somerset Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Somerset Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Somerset Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Somerset Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Somerset Ave offer parking?
No, 1903 Somerset Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1903 Somerset Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Somerset Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Somerset Ave have a pool?
No, 1903 Somerset Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Somerset Ave have accessible units?
No, 1903 Somerset Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Somerset Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Somerset Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Somerset Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Somerset Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

