Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage furnished oven patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest suite valet service cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar dog grooming area fire pit hot tub internet access

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. 1900 McKinney is stories of sheer elegance and finely detailed luxury located in the heart of Uptown. Beautiful common areas and delightful amenities make this is place where there is no shortage of things to do or ways to feel more than a little indulged. With exemplary service and a high style design aesthetic, every aspect of life at 1900 McKinney is designed to enhance your day-to-day experience, elevating it to a level of ease and comfort you will immediately appreciate. From the rooftop pool to the 24-hour fitness center, 1900 McKinney apartments have it all. Come see these Uptown Dallas apartments for yourself today!