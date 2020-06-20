All apartments in Dallas
Location

18923 Westwood Place, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss the opportunity to make this House Your Home! Lush landscaping and magnificent curb appeal. Open concept living and dining rooms with tile flooring, a cozy fireplace, and an exit to the wooden deck outside. Follow the wooden deck to the grassy, fenced backyard. The kitchen includes a plethora of cabinets, granite counter tops and tumbled marble backsplash. The lovely covered patio off of the breakfast room is a fabulous space for grilling and entertaining. Pet is on a case by case basis. Furniture in the pictures will be removed, as current tenant is in the process of moving. This home will be gone soon so please do not hesitate to make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18923 Westwood Place have any available units?
18923 Westwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18923 Westwood Place have?
Some of 18923 Westwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18923 Westwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
18923 Westwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18923 Westwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18923 Westwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 18923 Westwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 18923 Westwood Place offers parking.
Does 18923 Westwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18923 Westwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18923 Westwood Place have a pool?
No, 18923 Westwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 18923 Westwood Place have accessible units?
No, 18923 Westwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18923 Westwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18923 Westwood Place has units with dishwashers.

