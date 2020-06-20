18923 Westwood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss the opportunity to make this House Your Home! Lush landscaping and magnificent curb appeal. Open concept living and dining rooms with tile flooring, a cozy fireplace, and an exit to the wooden deck outside. Follow the wooden deck to the grassy, fenced backyard. The kitchen includes a plethora of cabinets, granite counter tops and tumbled marble backsplash. The lovely covered patio off of the breakfast room is a fabulous space for grilling and entertaining. Pet is on a case by case basis. Furniture in the pictures will be removed, as current tenant is in the process of moving. This home will be gone soon so please do not hesitate to make an appointment today!