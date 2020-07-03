All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:36 PM

18748 Tall Oak Drive

18748 Tall Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

18748 Tall Oak Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE REDUCED!
Location,Location,Location.

Recently updated with new flooring and many extra. Located by the Dallas North Tollway, George Bush Tollway and minutes away from downtown Dallas and Toyota Headquarters. The house is located in a Cul-de-sac and excellent quite neighborhood nearby Mitchell Elementary school. This house is very comfortable with an great open floor plan, Jacuzzi bathtub and wonderful spacious kitchen for only $2,150 a month!! Small Pets may be allowed on case to to case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18748 Tall Oak Drive have any available units?
18748 Tall Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18748 Tall Oak Drive have?
Some of 18748 Tall Oak Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18748 Tall Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18748 Tall Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18748 Tall Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18748 Tall Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18748 Tall Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 18748 Tall Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18748 Tall Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18748 Tall Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18748 Tall Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 18748 Tall Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18748 Tall Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 18748 Tall Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18748 Tall Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18748 Tall Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

