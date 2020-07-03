18748 Tall Oak Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PRICE REDUCED!

Location,Location,Location.



Recently updated with new flooring and many extra. Located by the Dallas North Tollway, George Bush Tollway and minutes away from downtown Dallas and Toyota Headquarters. The house is located in a Cul-de-sac and excellent quite neighborhood nearby Mitchell Elementary school. This house is very comfortable with an great open floor plan, Jacuzzi bathtub and wonderful spacious kitchen for only $2,150 a month!! Small Pets may be allowed on case to to case basis!