18703 Riverstone Court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, Location! Move in ready! Just south of George Bush and Preston Rd. Easy access to tollway. Traditional home with a soft contemporary feel. Recently updated floors, kitchen appliances, carpet, paint, popcorn ceiling removed, bathroom and more. Spacious 3 bedroom home with tasteful updates. Beautiful formal living and dinning area. Large family room with fireplace and quality wood laminate floors open to beautiful kitchen with granite counters and new appliances. Split bedrooms allows for privacy in your master suite with bathtub, separate shower and walk-in closet. All bedrooms are very generous in size. 2 car garage from alley. Great backyard for family to relax. Pets are case by case.