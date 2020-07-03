All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
18703 Riverstone Court
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:13 PM

18703 Riverstone Court

18703 Riverstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

18703 Riverstone Court, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, Location! Move in ready! Just south of George Bush and Preston Rd. Easy access to tollway. Traditional home with a soft contemporary feel. Recently updated floors, kitchen appliances, carpet, paint, popcorn ceiling removed, bathroom and more. Spacious 3 bedroom home with tasteful updates. Beautiful formal living and dinning area. Large family room with fireplace and quality wood laminate floors open to beautiful kitchen with granite counters and new appliances. Split bedrooms allows for privacy in your master suite with bathtub, separate shower and walk-in closet. All bedrooms are very generous in size. 2 car garage from alley. Great backyard for family to relax. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18703 Riverstone Court have any available units?
18703 Riverstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18703 Riverstone Court have?
Some of 18703 Riverstone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18703 Riverstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
18703 Riverstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18703 Riverstone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18703 Riverstone Court is pet friendly.
Does 18703 Riverstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 18703 Riverstone Court offers parking.
Does 18703 Riverstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18703 Riverstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18703 Riverstone Court have a pool?
No, 18703 Riverstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 18703 Riverstone Court have accessible units?
No, 18703 Riverstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18703 Riverstone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18703 Riverstone Court has units with dishwashers.

