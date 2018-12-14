All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 18667 Gibbons Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
18667 Gibbons Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:36 PM

18667 Gibbons Drive

18667 Gibbons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18667 Gibbons Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated, 3-bedroom, 2-full bath, 1-story home. Tile throughout the whole house except 3 carpeted bedrooms. Gorgeous quartzite countertops and backsplash in kitchen and all bathrooms; updated light fixtures and faucets throughout. Upgraded stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, dishwasher, and cooktop. Built-in surround sound speakers in the spacious family room. Formal dining room can be used as office, library, or music space. Updated interior paint. AC unit replaced 2018 for energy efficiency. Easy access to two major highways (DNT & PGBT). Zoned to Plano ISD (Plano West Senior High). Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18667 Gibbons Drive have any available units?
18667 Gibbons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18667 Gibbons Drive have?
Some of 18667 Gibbons Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18667 Gibbons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18667 Gibbons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18667 Gibbons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18667 Gibbons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18667 Gibbons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18667 Gibbons Drive offers parking.
Does 18667 Gibbons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18667 Gibbons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18667 Gibbons Drive have a pool?
No, 18667 Gibbons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18667 Gibbons Drive have accessible units?
No, 18667 Gibbons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18667 Gibbons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18667 Gibbons Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University