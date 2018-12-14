18667 Gibbons Drive

Amenities

Beautifully renovated, 3-bedroom, 2-full bath, 1-story home. Tile throughout the whole house except 3 carpeted bedrooms. Gorgeous quartzite countertops and backsplash in kitchen and all bathrooms; updated light fixtures and faucets throughout. Upgraded stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, dishwasher, and cooktop. Built-in surround sound speakers in the spacious family room. Formal dining room can be used as office, library, or music space. Updated interior paint. AC unit replaced 2018 for energy efficiency. Easy access to two major highways (DNT & PGBT). Zoned to Plano ISD (Plano West Senior High). Move-in ready!