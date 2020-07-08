All apartments in Dallas
1841 Mcmillan Avenue

1841 Mc Millan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Mc Millan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Sun drenched with light, this modern and aesthetically pleasing home is perfect for indoor or outdoor comfort! This home's unique architectural design, bright & cozy feel will make you want to do all your entertaining from home. A kitchen you will be delighted to cook in and dining that is off a showroom floor. Kick back in the sun on the patio, or play in the oversized yard, or sneak out to the enclosed top patio while enjoying your early mornings and evenings winding down. This peaceful retreat is located in a prime location within walking distance of many restaurants & local shops. Steps away from live music, while White Rock Lake is near for plenty of fun outdoor activities. Ask about furnished pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Mcmillan Avenue have any available units?
1841 Mcmillan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 Mcmillan Avenue have?
Some of 1841 Mcmillan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Mcmillan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Mcmillan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Mcmillan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1841 Mcmillan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1841 Mcmillan Avenue offer parking?
No, 1841 Mcmillan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1841 Mcmillan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Mcmillan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Mcmillan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1841 Mcmillan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Mcmillan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1841 Mcmillan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Mcmillan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 Mcmillan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

