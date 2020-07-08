1841 Mcmillan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Sun drenched with light, this modern and aesthetically pleasing home is perfect for indoor or outdoor comfort! This home's unique architectural design, bright & cozy feel will make you want to do all your entertaining from home. A kitchen you will be delighted to cook in and dining that is off a showroom floor. Kick back in the sun on the patio, or play in the oversized yard, or sneak out to the enclosed top patio while enjoying your early mornings and evenings winding down. This peaceful retreat is located in a prime location within walking distance of many restaurants & local shops. Steps away from live music, while White Rock Lake is near for plenty of fun outdoor activities. Ask about furnished pricing.