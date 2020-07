1818 Shelmire Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FABULOUSLY SPACIOUS AND UPDATED 3 BED, 2 BATH HOUSE WITH OVER-SIZED BACKYARDIN WYNNEWOOD NORTH. PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! UPDATED KITCHEN. BEAUTIFUL OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE MUD ROOM, SEPARATE UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER. LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND DEN PLUS ADD-ON ROOM FOR A STUDY OR HOME GYM. NICE PATIO IN BACK WITH LOADS OF SHADE TREES! ONE YEAR LEASE. DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO ONE MONTH'S RENT. $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. PETS OK ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH OWNER APPROVAL. MUST SEE. JUST MINUTES FROM THE BISHOP ARTS DISTRICT AND NEAR I-35.