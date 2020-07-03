Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Absolutely gorgeous and stunning town homes located near Frankford and Preston Road. Close proximity and easy access to Dallas North Tollway and George Bush Turnpike. You will love all the features of this home! Hardwood flooring through out, built in desk area, spacious laundry room with lots of cabinets, sink and under stairway storage. Perfect roommate floorplan with bathrooms next to both bedrooms. One bedroom upstairs, one bedroom downstairs. Easy access to garage with garage door opener. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated white cabinetry, abundant close space with built ins and so much more! You will love how close you will be to the sparkling swimming pool!



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/18152-frankford-lakes-cir



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195