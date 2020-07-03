All apartments in Dallas
18152 Frankford Lakes Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18152 Frankford Lakes Cir

18152 Frankford Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18152 Frankford Lakes Circle, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely gorgeous and stunning town homes located near Frankford and Preston Road. Close proximity and easy access to Dallas North Tollway and George Bush Turnpike. You will love all the features of this home! Hardwood flooring through out, built in desk area, spacious laundry room with lots of cabinets, sink and under stairway storage. Perfect roommate floorplan with bathrooms next to both bedrooms. One bedroom upstairs, one bedroom downstairs. Easy access to garage with garage door opener. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated white cabinetry, abundant close space with built ins and so much more! You will love how close you will be to the sparkling swimming pool!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir have any available units?
18152 Frankford Lakes Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir have?
Some of 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18152 Frankford Lakes Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir is pet friendly.
Does 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir offers parking.
Does 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir have a pool?
Yes, 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir has a pool.
Does 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir have accessible units?
No, 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 18152 Frankford Lakes Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

