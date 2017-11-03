18117 Justice Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer build, energy efficient home in mint condition. This modern Craftsman one-story comes with nice upgrades and finishes like crown molding, recessed lighting, wood floors, built-in wood desk & shelves, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and tiled kitchen backsplash. Spacious and open kitchen, dining, and living room floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Split bedroom floorplan with walk-in closets. Covered patio with wood deck and automatic sprinklers to enjoy backyard. Comes with Ring video doorbell.



Prime location near George Bush & DNT. Walk to elementary school. Minutes away from Frankford light rail station, The Shops at Willow Bend Mall, Costco, and plenty of other retail & dining options.