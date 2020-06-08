1810 N Hall St

Amenities

I see you’re not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.



Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You’re still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it’s ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.



Apartment Amenities



Individual washer & dryer



Quartz countertops



EnergyStar stainless appliance packages



Walk-in closets



Studio, 1- and 2- bedroom apartment homes



Den layouts available



Private Balcony or patio



Stand-up showers



Double bath vanities



Pantries



Programmable thermostat



Linen closets



Open, livable floor plans with loads of light



Two modern finish packages to choose from



Separate dining area and breakfast bars



9' to 12' ceilings



Custom 42" cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting



Designer tile backsplashes



Large soaking tubs with tile surrounds



Wood-look blinds



King-sized bedrooms



Well-wired for technology with built-in speakers for WiFi music streaming



Additional storage



Wood plank-style flooring



Community Amenities



On-demand fitness classes



Yoga and spin studio



Sky lounge with seating areas and social kitchen



Cave lounge gaming and media area



Complimentary WiFi in social hubs



Internet cafe with printing center



Resort-inspired pool with tanning ledge



Courtyard with outdoor kitchen



Beautiful landscaping and water features



Fabulous, convenient Hall Street location



Perfectly situated near Central Expressway and Woodall Rogers Freeway



Minutes to Downtown Dallas, Uptown, Deep Ellum, and Turtle Creek



On the DART bus line



Less than two miles to Southern Methodist University, American Airlines Center, and Baylor Medical Center



Less than a mile to the Dallas Arts District, Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performing Arts Center, and Myerson Symphony Center



24/7 package pick-up provided by LuxerOne



Convenient meal delivery acceptance with refrigerated package locker



Dog and cat Friendly



Controlled access garage parking



Electric car charging stations



Luxe dog park with owners' lounge



