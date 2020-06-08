All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1810 N Hall St

1810 Hall Street
Location

1810 Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
yoga
I see you’re not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.

Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You’re still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it’s ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Individual washer & dryer

Quartz countertops

EnergyStar stainless appliance packages

Walk-in closets

Studio, 1- and 2- bedroom apartment homes

Den layouts available

Private Balcony or patio

Stand-up showers

Double bath vanities

Pantries

Programmable thermostat

Linen closets

Open, livable floor plans with loads of light

Two modern finish packages to choose from

Separate dining area and breakfast bars

9' to 12' ceilings

Custom 42" cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting

Designer tile backsplashes

Large soaking tubs with tile surrounds

Wood-look blinds

King-sized bedrooms

Well-wired for technology with built-in speakers for WiFi music streaming

Additional storage

Wood plank-style flooring

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

On-demand fitness classes

Yoga and spin studio

Sky lounge with seating areas and social kitchen

Cave lounge gaming and media area

Complimentary WiFi in social hubs

Internet cafe with printing center

Resort-inspired pool with tanning ledge

Courtyard with outdoor kitchen

Beautiful landscaping and water features

Fabulous, convenient Hall Street location

Perfectly situated near Central Expressway and Woodall Rogers Freeway

Minutes to Downtown Dallas, Uptown, Deep Ellum, and Turtle Creek

On the DART bus line

Less than two miles to Southern Methodist University, American Airlines Center, and Baylor Medical Center

Less than a mile to the Dallas Arts District, Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performing Arts Center, and Myerson Symphony Center

24/7 package pick-up provided by LuxerOne

Convenient meal delivery acceptance with refrigerated package locker

Dog and cat Friendly

Controlled access garage parking

Electric car charging stations

Luxe dog park with owners' lounge

_________________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 N Hall St have any available units?
1810 N Hall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 N Hall St have?
Some of 1810 N Hall St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 N Hall St currently offering any rent specials?
1810 N Hall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 N Hall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 N Hall St is pet friendly.
Does 1810 N Hall St offer parking?
Yes, 1810 N Hall St offers parking.
Does 1810 N Hall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 N Hall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 N Hall St have a pool?
Yes, 1810 N Hall St has a pool.
Does 1810 N Hall St have accessible units?
Yes, 1810 N Hall St has accessible units.
Does 1810 N Hall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 N Hall St does not have units with dishwashers.

