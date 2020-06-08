1810 N Hall St

Amenities
I see you’re not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.
Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You’re still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it’s ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Individual washer & dryer
Quartz countertops
EnergyStar stainless appliance packages
Walk-in closets
Studio, 1- and 2- bedroom apartment homes
Den layouts available
Private Balcony or patio
Stand-up showers
Double bath vanities
Pantries
Programmable thermostat
Linen closets
Open, livable floor plans with loads of light
Two modern finish packages to choose from
Separate dining area and breakfast bars
9' to 12' ceilings
Custom 42" cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting
Designer tile backsplashes
Large soaking tubs with tile surrounds
Wood-look blinds
King-sized bedrooms
Well-wired for technology with built-in speakers for WiFi music streaming
Additional storage
Wood plank-style flooring
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
On-demand fitness classes
Yoga and spin studio
Sky lounge with seating areas and social kitchen
Cave lounge gaming and media area
Complimentary WiFi in social hubs
Internet cafe with printing center
Resort-inspired pool with tanning ledge
Courtyard with outdoor kitchen
Beautiful landscaping and water features
Fabulous, convenient Hall Street location
Perfectly situated near Central Expressway and Woodall Rogers Freeway
Minutes to Downtown Dallas, Uptown, Deep Ellum, and Turtle Creek
On the DART bus line
Less than two miles to Southern Methodist University, American Airlines Center, and Baylor Medical Center
Less than a mile to the Dallas Arts District, Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performing Arts Center, and Myerson Symphony Center
24/7 package pick-up provided by LuxerOne
Convenient meal delivery acceptance with refrigerated package locker
Dog and cat Friendly
Controlled access garage parking
Electric car charging stations
Luxe dog park with owners' lounge
_________________________________
