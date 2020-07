Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath 2-story condo! Open floor plan,2-story ceilings,lots of windows, laminate wood floors in living room, C-tile in kitchen and baths. One bedroom and bath downstairs, one bedroom and bath upstairs.Loft upstairs overlooks the downstairs. Fireplace, wetbar, full size washer and dryer connections, fenced patio for cookouts. ONE CAR GARAGE PLUS ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE. Electricity is your only utility that you pay. Don't wait.....a wonderful community!!