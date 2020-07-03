All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:17 AM

17906 Old Preston Court

17906 Old Preston Court · No Longer Available
Location

17906 Old Preston Court, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exexutive Custom Home on Creek Lot. Bright cheerful interior with impressive details. Spacious room sizes. Hugh gourmet kitchen opens to family room, Lots of closets and storages. Private back yard has unique cedar deck with benches overlooking creek & woods. Great central location, easy access to 190, Tollway & 75. Quiet Cul-de-sac neighborhood. Exemplary Plano schools. 3 cars garage! Available for immediate moving in. This is a hard to find custom home lease, come show it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17906 Old Preston Court have any available units?
17906 Old Preston Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17906 Old Preston Court have?
Some of 17906 Old Preston Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17906 Old Preston Court currently offering any rent specials?
17906 Old Preston Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17906 Old Preston Court pet-friendly?
No, 17906 Old Preston Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17906 Old Preston Court offer parking?
Yes, 17906 Old Preston Court offers parking.
Does 17906 Old Preston Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17906 Old Preston Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17906 Old Preston Court have a pool?
No, 17906 Old Preston Court does not have a pool.
Does 17906 Old Preston Court have accessible units?
No, 17906 Old Preston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17906 Old Preston Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17906 Old Preston Court has units with dishwashers.

