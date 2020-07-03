17906 Old Preston Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Exexutive Custom Home on Creek Lot. Bright cheerful interior with impressive details. Spacious room sizes. Hugh gourmet kitchen opens to family room, Lots of closets and storages. Private back yard has unique cedar deck with benches overlooking creek & woods. Great central location, easy access to 190, Tollway & 75. Quiet Cul-de-sac neighborhood. Exemplary Plano schools. 3 cars garage! Available for immediate moving in. This is a hard to find custom home lease, come show it before it's gone!