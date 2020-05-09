All apartments in Dallas
17827 Windflower Way
17827 Windflower Way

17827 Windflower Way · No Longer Available
Location

17827 Windflower Way, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Condominium is a must see. This beautiful home includes scraped polish wood floors, elite stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, wet bar, and so much more. Water, lawn care, and access to the community pool included with rent. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/17827-windflower-way

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17827 Windflower Way have any available units?
17827 Windflower Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17827 Windflower Way have?
Some of 17827 Windflower Way's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17827 Windflower Way currently offering any rent specials?
17827 Windflower Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17827 Windflower Way pet-friendly?
No, 17827 Windflower Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17827 Windflower Way offer parking?
No, 17827 Windflower Way does not offer parking.
Does 17827 Windflower Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17827 Windflower Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17827 Windflower Way have a pool?
Yes, 17827 Windflower Way has a pool.
Does 17827 Windflower Way have accessible units?
No, 17827 Windflower Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17827 Windflower Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17827 Windflower Way does not have units with dishwashers.

