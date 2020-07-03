All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
17817 Coit Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17817 Coit Rd

17817 Coit Road · No Longer Available
Location

17817 Coit Road, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Details:Efficiency with full size washer/dryer connections and a patio. Comes equipped with a Murphy-bed and garden tub. The floor plan hosts a fully applianced galley kitchen with ample cabinetry space, huge closet and an open sleeping and living room area.
Deposit: $150
Interior Amenities

Large Patios or Balconies *
Nine Foot Ceilings
Spacious Walk-in Closets
Crown Moldings with Chair Rail Accents
Oversized Garden Bathtubs *
Dry Bars *
Ceramic Tile Entryways
Recessed Lighting
Intrusion Alarms
White on White Designer Kitchens with Microwaves
Kitchen Pantries *
Stainless Steel Sinks
Designer Kitchen Border
Ceiling Fans with Light Kits in Living Room and Bedroom
Full-Sized Washer & Dryer Connections
Vaulted Ceilings *
Vertical Blinds
Digital Cable and High-Speed Internet Available

Exterior Amenities

Two Sparkling Swimming Pools
Health Fitness Facility
Elegant Clubhouse
Limited Access Gates
Detached Garages Available
Reserved Covered Parking Available
Fenced-in Backyards *
Barbecue Areas
Water Volleyball
Interior/Exterior Storage
Professional On-Site Management
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17817 Coit Rd have any available units?
17817 Coit Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17817 Coit Rd have?
Some of 17817 Coit Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17817 Coit Rd currently offering any rent specials?
17817 Coit Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17817 Coit Rd pet-friendly?
No, 17817 Coit Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17817 Coit Rd offer parking?
Yes, 17817 Coit Rd offers parking.
Does 17817 Coit Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17817 Coit Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17817 Coit Rd have a pool?
Yes, 17817 Coit Rd has a pool.
Does 17817 Coit Rd have accessible units?
No, 17817 Coit Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 17817 Coit Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 17817 Coit Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

