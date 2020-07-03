17817 Coit Rd

Amenities
Details:Efficiency with full size washer/dryer connections and a patio. Comes equipped with a Murphy-bed and garden tub. The floor plan hosts a fully applianced galley kitchen with ample cabinetry space, huge closet and an open sleeping and living room area.
Deposit: $150
Interior Amenities
Large Patios or Balconies *
Nine Foot Ceilings
Spacious Walk-in Closets
Crown Moldings with Chair Rail Accents
Oversized Garden Bathtubs *
Dry Bars *
Ceramic Tile Entryways
Recessed Lighting
Intrusion Alarms
White on White Designer Kitchens with Microwaves
Kitchen Pantries *
Stainless Steel Sinks
Designer Kitchen Border
Ceiling Fans with Light Kits in Living Room and Bedroom
Full-Sized Washer & Dryer Connections
Vaulted Ceilings *
Vertical Blinds
Digital Cable and High-Speed Internet Available
Exterior Amenities
Two Sparkling Swimming Pools
Health Fitness Facility
Elegant Clubhouse
Limited Access Gates
Detached Garages Available
Reserved Covered Parking Available
Fenced-in Backyards *
Barbecue Areas
Water Volleyball
Interior/Exterior Storage
Professional On-Site Management
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance