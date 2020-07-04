1762 Holcomb Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse fireplace

6 bedrooms - 3 baths, large kitchen and more - Property Id: 229426



Large newly updated 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a large kitchen, dining room or sitting room, family room, living room and the perfect man cave or entertainment room. 6th room is attached and can be used as a bedroom as there are 2 closets, playroom or flex room. New paint and flooring, renovated bathrooms, full size washer and dryer connections and a separate water heater for the washer. Central heat and air with window units in garage bedroom as well as upstairs bedrooms for addition comfort. This house lists as 2700 square feet, that does not include entertainment area or 6th room...

This is an owner listed home. No locator fees paid. No vouchers accepted at this time.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229426

No Pets Allowed



