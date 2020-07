Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come and see this very nicely redone vintage mid-century duplex with all the amenities of both yesteryear and today. Light and bright with an open modern floorplan! All new fresh paint, completely redone kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances! Beautiful hardwood floors redone throughout, new HVAC system, washer and dryer, 2 car garage and yardwork included in the rent. Close to schools, DART, White Rock Lake, parks and shopping. We are pet friendly with additional deposit.