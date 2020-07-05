All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 13 2019 at 9:57 AM

1737 Mariposa Drive

1737 Mariposa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Mariposa Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and Cozy 2-1 duplex nestled in the Casa Linda, area is ready for you to make this your long time home. Great attentive landlord and well maintained with yard work included. Features ceiling fans, decorative lighting, gas stove and refrigerator with ice maker. Washer and dryer hookups in kitchen. Spacious yard and huge driveway with one car garage can be used for storage. Storm doors and lots of windows throughout. Carpet in living and bedrooms, and tile in dining room, kitchen and bath. Landlord appreciates long term good tenants who take care of the property and pay their rent on time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Mariposa Drive have any available units?
1737 Mariposa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 Mariposa Drive have?
Some of 1737 Mariposa Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 Mariposa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Mariposa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Mariposa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1737 Mariposa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1737 Mariposa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1737 Mariposa Drive offers parking.
Does 1737 Mariposa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 Mariposa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Mariposa Drive have a pool?
No, 1737 Mariposa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Mariposa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1737 Mariposa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Mariposa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 Mariposa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

