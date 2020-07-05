1737 Mariposa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and Cozy 2-1 duplex nestled in the Casa Linda, area is ready for you to make this your long time home. Great attentive landlord and well maintained with yard work included. Features ceiling fans, decorative lighting, gas stove and refrigerator with ice maker. Washer and dryer hookups in kitchen. Spacious yard and huge driveway with one car garage can be used for storage. Storm doors and lots of windows throughout. Carpet in living and bedrooms, and tile in dining room, kitchen and bath. Landlord appreciates long term good tenants who take care of the property and pay their rent on time.