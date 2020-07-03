Rent Calculator
Dallas
Find more places like 1723 S Vernon Avenue.
1723 S Vernon Avenue
Last updated April 27 2019
1 of 1
1723 S Vernon Avenue
1723 South Vernon Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1723 South Vernon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1723 S Vernon Avenue have any available units?
1723 S Vernon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1723 S Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1723 S Vernon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 S Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1723 S Vernon Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1723 S Vernon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1723 S Vernon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1723 S Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 S Vernon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 S Vernon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1723 S Vernon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1723 S Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1723 S Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 S Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 S Vernon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 S Vernon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 S Vernon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
