1642 Perryton Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

SECTION 8 ONLY. This home is near major attractions- 2 homes down from Kiest Park, 10 min Bishop Arts, and 9 min from Mountain View College. The home has a large laundry room with an exit to the back suite and 2 exits to the yard. The home has 2 living rooms and great lighting throughout the home. Granite countertops in the kitchen and master bedroom. Tile throughout the home with detailed design. The home has a detached 2 story suite with a kitchen, living area, restroom and balcony. Small storage unit also in the backyard. No pets allowed. Credit & background check.