1642 Perryton Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:34 AM

1642 Perryton Drive

1642 Perryton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Perryton Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SECTION 8 ONLY. This home is near major attractions- 2 homes down from Kiest Park, 10 min Bishop Arts, and 9 min from Mountain View College. The home has a large laundry room with an exit to the back suite and 2 exits to the yard. The home has 2 living rooms and great lighting throughout the home. Granite countertops in the kitchen and master bedroom. Tile throughout the home with detailed design. The home has a detached 2 story suite with a kitchen, living area, restroom and balcony. Small storage unit also in the backyard. No pets allowed. Credit & background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Perryton Drive have any available units?
1642 Perryton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Perryton Drive have?
Some of 1642 Perryton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Perryton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Perryton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Perryton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1642 Perryton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1642 Perryton Drive offer parking?
No, 1642 Perryton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1642 Perryton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 Perryton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Perryton Drive have a pool?
No, 1642 Perryton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Perryton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1642 Perryton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Perryton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 Perryton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

