1614 Lebanon Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Two houses for the price of one...Unique opportunity to have a front house and a back house on the same lot.Fresh paint inside and out! Front house is a three bedroom one bath with approximately 1104 square feet. Back house is a 1 bedroom 1 bath with a living area and full kitchen. Both homes have been totally remodeled keeping the original bathroom sink and hardwood floors. Perfect for a mother in law suite, college kid or a home office. You could choose to rent the back house and have immediate rental income. Please note they are metered together. Window units for heat and AC in back house, front house has central HVAC. This is a must see! Just a short drive to the fabulous Bishop Arts Area.