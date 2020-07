Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This great home is in the heart of the sought after Prestonwood Subdivision and Richardson ISD schools. So adorable, with everything you are looking for. The galley kitchen features a gas cook top, refrigerator, entry to utility room, and a breakfast area. Plenty of bedrooms for family or guests. The spacious living area opens to the dining room and overlooks the private park! Yes, a private park with a pool, tennis courts, and more! Don't miss this charming home!