15439 Dorothy Nell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

***Available Now*** More Photos Coming.

Fall in love with this beautiful bungalow ranch home in Seagoville Villas. This home is renovated and move-in ready. This is open plan living with a large family room open to gorgeous newly updated eat-in kitchen with appliances, granite counters, an island and breakfast bar - ready for the chef in the family! Spacious MSTR with private BA on main plus 3 more BR with full BA. Home also includes a 1 car garage and fenced in backyard perfect for outdoor fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.