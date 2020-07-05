All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 24 2020 at 3:16 PM

15439 Dorothy Nell Drive

15439 Dorothy Nell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15439 Dorothy Nell Drive, Dallas, TX 75253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
***Available Now*** More Photos Coming.
Fall in love with this beautiful bungalow ranch home in Seagoville Villas. This home is renovated and move-in ready. This is open plan living with a large family room open to gorgeous newly updated eat-in kitchen with appliances, granite counters, an island and breakfast bar - ready for the chef in the family! Spacious MSTR with private BA on main plus 3 more BR with full BA. Home also includes a 1 car garage and fenced in backyard perfect for outdoor fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive have any available units?
15439 Dorothy Nell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive have?
Some of 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15439 Dorothy Nell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive offers parking.
Does 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive have a pool?
No, 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive have accessible units?
No, 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15439 Dorothy Nell Drive has units with dishwashers.

