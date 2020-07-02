All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1523 Oak Knoll Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1523 Oak Knoll Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 5:10 PM

1523 Oak Knoll Street

1523 Oak Knoll Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1523 Oak Knoll Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming East Kessler home on deep lot and in a superb location. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath w-study home has one of the best master suites we've seen in this price range. Enlarged from the original, the master bedroom is almost 20 feet in length, a size typically found in only much larger homes. There are dual walk-in closets and the master bath is a light filled space with a raised ceiling and a row of clerestory windows. Apply at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com FRIG included
Charming East Kessler home on deep lot and in a superb location. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath w-study home has one of the best master suites we've seen in this price range. Enlarged from the original, the master bedroom is almost 20 feet in length, a size typically found in only much larger homes. There are dual walk-in closets and the master bath is a light filled space with a raised ceiling and a row of clerestory windows. FRIG included: apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Oak Knoll Street have any available units?
1523 Oak Knoll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1523 Oak Knoll Street currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Oak Knoll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Oak Knoll Street pet-friendly?
No, 1523 Oak Knoll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1523 Oak Knoll Street offer parking?
No, 1523 Oak Knoll Street does not offer parking.
Does 1523 Oak Knoll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Oak Knoll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Oak Knoll Street have a pool?
No, 1523 Oak Knoll Street does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Oak Knoll Street have accessible units?
No, 1523 Oak Knoll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Oak Knoll Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Oak Knoll Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 Oak Knoll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 Oak Knoll Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University