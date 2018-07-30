All apartments in Dallas
1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209

1519 Annex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Annex Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful living close to downtown Dallas, TX. These apartment just went through a major renovation. The stunning transformation includes new paint, hardwood floors throughout, and new stainless steel appliances. The wide open floor plans and large bedrooms with over-sized closets make this apartment feel much bigger than the square footage. This apartment is ready to go NOW and will not last long. This complex is conveniently located in East Dallas and just a quick 5 minute drive from downtown Dallas. Call us today and let these newly renovated apartments be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 have any available units?
1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 have?
Some of 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 offers parking.
Does 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 have a pool?
No, 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 have accessible units?
No, 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Annex Ave, Unit 209 does not have units with dishwashers.

