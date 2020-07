14208 Hughes Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub tennis court

An unparalleled estate on 0.9 ACRES in sought after Williamsburg. The secure, ultimately private property has been completely remodeled & has a voluminous floor-plan! Truly luxurious interior offers 3 dn guest suites + 1 up, exceptional master retreat w-FP, 65sf shower + 400sf of custom closets! Elegant dining room for refined entertaining. Chef's Kitchen w-all the extras! Seamless windows offer amazing tree lined views! Exercise Rm, Study, Massive great Room, Game, Media & so much more! Separate nanny quarters w-kitchenette & private living space! Backyard is a retreat of its own, backing to a greenbelt w-lighted tennis courts, HUGE yard, pool w-spa, waterfall, fire pit, covered + open patios! 4 car garage!