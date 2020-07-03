All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:29 PM

1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr

1419 Sleepy Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
2 Bed 1 Bath Updated cozy single family home Available 02/01/20 == SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: www.abstractpropertiesllc.com ==

2 Bed, 1 Bath, nicely updated cozy single family home located in the Arlington Park neighborhood, just a block from a nice park and within walking distance to public transportation. Very nicely maintained in nice quiet neighborhood close to all major highways, Medical District, Trinity Groves, downtown Dallas, and Las Colinas.

Features central A/C and heat, ceiling fans, laminate hardwood floors, front porch, large fenced-in backyard, washer/dryer hookups. Recently updated stainless steel appliances (not shown in pictures) refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas range.

Available February 1st, $1,250 a month, $1,250 deposit, $200 one time pet fee, $10 a month pet rent (per pet), $35 application fee (per adult).

Currently not setup to accept section 8 vouchers. Please visit our website for qualification information, pet restrictions, or to schedule a showing appointment www.abstractpropertiesllc.com text or email preferred for any additional questions.

(RLNE4379911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr have any available units?
1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr have?
Some of 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr offers parking.
Does 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr have a pool?
No, 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr has units with dishwashers.

