1419 Sleepy Hollow Dr

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking internet access

2 Bed 1 Bath Updated cozy single family home Available 02/01/20 == SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: www.abstractpropertiesllc.com ==



2 Bed, 1 Bath, nicely updated cozy single family home located in the Arlington Park neighborhood, just a block from a nice park and within walking distance to public transportation. Very nicely maintained in nice quiet neighborhood close to all major highways, Medical District, Trinity Groves, downtown Dallas, and Las Colinas.



Features central A/C and heat, ceiling fans, laminate hardwood floors, front porch, large fenced-in backyard, washer/dryer hookups. Recently updated stainless steel appliances (not shown in pictures) refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas range.



Available February 1st, $1,250 a month, $1,250 deposit, $200 one time pet fee, $10 a month pet rent (per pet), $35 application fee (per adult).



Currently not setup to accept section 8 vouchers. Please visit our website for qualification information, pet restrictions, or to schedule a showing appointment www.abstractpropertiesllc.com text or email preferred for any additional questions.



