1414 Hickory Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1414 Hickory Street

1414 Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Hickory Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super hip modern duplex in The Cedars! Two bedroom and 1.5 bath on two levels with spacious rooftop deck for entertaining. Open concept with renovated kitchen and SS appliances, and unique crepe myrtle handrail leading upstairs to the two bedrooms and laundry. Master bedroom has full bath, fireplace, walk-in closet and walk out to deck. In photos, master bedroom is setup as 2nd living area. Two car covered space with plenty of storage, fenced in yard area in front with astroturf for low maintenance. Walk to Lee Harveys and other popular restaurants. Close to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Hickory Street have any available units?
1414 Hickory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Hickory Street have?
Some of 1414 Hickory Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Hickory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1414 Hickory Street offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Hickory Street offers parking.
Does 1414 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Hickory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 1414 Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 1414 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Hickory Street has units with dishwashers.

