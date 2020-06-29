1414 Hickory Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Super hip modern duplex in The Cedars! Two bedroom and 1.5 bath on two levels with spacious rooftop deck for entertaining. Open concept with renovated kitchen and SS appliances, and unique crepe myrtle handrail leading upstairs to the two bedrooms and laundry. Master bedroom has full bath, fireplace, walk-in closet and walk out to deck. In photos, master bedroom is setup as 2nd living area. Two car covered space with plenty of storage, fenced in yard area in front with astroturf for low maintenance. Walk to Lee Harveys and other popular restaurants. Close to downtown.