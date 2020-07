Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedroom home, with an additional room for office or another bedroom. Located on a corner lot with a huge front and back yard. Gorgous wood floors throughout the home and there is tile in the bathrooms and kitchen areas. Enjoy a nice, large island include refrigerator, gas stove, with nice granite countertops. Home includes laundry room with full-size washer and dryer hook-ups. Updated bathroom between the bedrooms.