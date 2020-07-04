14100 Montfort Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

River Park at the Galleria "Best in the West" - Property Id: 233622



Apartments include a Washer/Dryer or Connections!



RENTS STARTING AT:

1-1 starting at $885

2-1 starting at $1084

2-2 starting at $1179



Specials:

NO APPLICATION FEE AND NO ADMIN FEE!!

Specials!!! $_5_0_0- OFF your 1st full month rent!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233622

