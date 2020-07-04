All apartments in Dallas
14100 Montfort Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

14100 Montfort Dr

14100 Montfort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14100 Montfort Drive, Dallas, TX 75254

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
River Park at the Galleria "Best in the West" - Property Id: 233622

Apartments include a Washer/Dryer or Connections!

RENTS STARTING AT:
1-1 starting at $885
2-1 starting at $1084
2-2 starting at $1179

Specials:
NO APPLICATION FEE AND NO ADMIN FEE!!
Specials!!! $_5_0_0- OFF your 1st full month rent!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233622
Property Id 233622

(RLNE5791696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14100 Montfort Dr have any available units?
14100 Montfort Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14100 Montfort Dr have?
Some of 14100 Montfort Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14100 Montfort Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14100 Montfort Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14100 Montfort Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14100 Montfort Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14100 Montfort Dr offer parking?
No, 14100 Montfort Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14100 Montfort Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14100 Montfort Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14100 Montfort Dr have a pool?
No, 14100 Montfort Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14100 Montfort Dr have accessible units?
No, 14100 Montfort Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14100 Montfort Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14100 Montfort Dr has units with dishwashers.

