14100 Montfort Dr
14100 Montfort Dr
14100 Montfort Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
14100 Montfort Drive, Dallas, TX 75254
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
River Park at the Galleria "Best in the West" - Property Id: 233622
Apartments include a Washer/Dryer or Connections!
RENTS STARTING AT:
1-1 starting at $885
2-1 starting at $1084
2-2 starting at $1179
Specials:
NO APPLICATION FEE AND NO ADMIN FEE!!
Specials!!! $_5_0_0- OFF your 1st full month rent!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233622
Property Id 233622
(RLNE5791696)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14100 Montfort Dr have any available units?
14100 Montfort Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14100 Montfort Dr have?
Some of 14100 Montfort Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14100 Montfort Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14100 Montfort Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14100 Montfort Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14100 Montfort Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14100 Montfort Dr offer parking?
No, 14100 Montfort Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14100 Montfort Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14100 Montfort Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14100 Montfort Dr have a pool?
No, 14100 Montfort Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14100 Montfort Dr have accessible units?
No, 14100 Montfort Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14100 Montfort Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14100 Montfort Dr has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road
Dallas, TX 75240
