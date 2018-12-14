1405 Mccoy Street

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous home with amazing downtown views! Rooftop terrace has over 500 sq ft of entertaining space with custom built-in cedar bench with storage. Rooftop furniture stays! This well appointed home features custom scraped hardwood floors, farmhouse sink, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances and large custom island with built-in beverage fridge. Claw foot tub, marble floors and countertop in master bath. AC replaced in 2020 with a 10 year warranty. Water heater replaced in 2019. Bonus mini bar in Master! Next to dog friendly Exall park. 5 minute walk to Baylor Hospital and Dental school. Conveniently located near Deep Ellum, Lower Greenville and Uptown.