Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1405 Mccoy Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:21 PM

1405 Mccoy Street

1405 Mccoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Mccoy Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous home with amazing downtown views! Rooftop terrace has over 500 sq ft of entertaining space with custom built-in cedar bench with storage. Rooftop furniture stays! This well appointed home features custom scraped hardwood floors, farmhouse sink, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances and large custom island with built-in beverage fridge. Claw foot tub, marble floors and countertop in master bath. AC replaced in 2020 with a 10 year warranty. Water heater replaced in 2019. Bonus mini bar in Master! Next to dog friendly Exall park. 5 minute walk to Baylor Hospital and Dental school. Conveniently located near Deep Ellum, Lower Greenville and Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Mccoy Street have any available units?
1405 Mccoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Mccoy Street have?
Some of 1405 Mccoy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Mccoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Mccoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Mccoy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Mccoy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Mccoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Mccoy Street offers parking.
Does 1405 Mccoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Mccoy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Mccoy Street have a pool?
No, 1405 Mccoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Mccoy Street have accessible units?
No, 1405 Mccoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Mccoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Mccoy Street has units with dishwashers.

