1405 Mccoy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous home with amazing downtown views! Rooftop terrace has over 500 sq ft of entertaining space with custom built-in cedar bench with storage. Rooftop furniture stays! This well appointed home features custom scraped hardwood floors, farmhouse sink, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances and large custom island with built-in beverage fridge. Claw foot tub, marble floors and countertop in master bath. AC replaced in 2020 with a 10 year warranty. Water heater replaced in 2019. Bonus mini bar in Master! Next to dog friendly Exall park. 5 minute walk to Baylor Hospital and Dental school. Conveniently located near Deep Ellum, Lower Greenville and Uptown.