1404 Main St

Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you’ve landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let’s toast to the lobster linguini you’ll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So….come live here!
Apartment Amenities
Private Patio/Balcony
Cable Ready
Quartz Counter Tops
Hardwood Floors
Garden-style Tub with Ceramic Tile Surround
Granite countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom
Custom Cabinetry in Kitchen and Baths
Stainless Steel appliances
Walk-in closets
Oversized Private Terrace
Pendant Lighting Over the Breakfast Bar
Track Lighting
Soaring Ceilings with Window Walls
Stained or Polished Concrete Floors
Sliding Barn Doors
Washer/Dryer Connections
Prewired for High-speed internet
Community Amenities
Online Payments Available
Business Center
Public Transportation
Spa/Hot Tub
Access Controlled Entry & Exit Gates
Resident Events
Fully Equipped Fitness Room
Commanding Downtown Views
Rooftop Terrace
Saltwater Pool, Spa and Two Sun Decks
Wine-Tasting Room
Firepit
Fully-equipped Cabana Bar with Grill
Ongoing Resident Event Calendar: Champage Brunches, Resident Dinners, and Movie Night at the Indoor or Outdoor Theater
Dog Walk Area
Bowling Alley and Billiard Table
Walkable Downtown Dallas Lifestyle
Concierge and Courtesy Attendant
Internet Cafe and Lounge
