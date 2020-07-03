1404 Main St

Amenities

Live. Love. Loft.



Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you’ve landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let’s toast to the lobster linguini you’ll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So….come live here!



Apartment Amenities



Private Patio/Balcony



Cable Ready



Quartz Counter Tops



Hardwood Floors



Garden-style Tub with Ceramic Tile Surround



Granite countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom



Custom Cabinetry in Kitchen and Baths



Stainless Steel appliances



Walk-in closets



Oversized Private Terrace



Pendant Lighting Over the Breakfast Bar



Track Lighting



Soaring Ceilings with Window Walls



Stained or Polished Concrete Floors



Sliding Barn Doors



Washer/Dryer Connections



Prewired for High-speed internet



Community Amenities



Online Payments Available



Business Center



Public Transportation



Spa/Hot Tub



Access Controlled Entry & Exit Gates



Resident Events



Fully Equipped Fitness Room



Commanding Downtown Views



Rooftop Terrace



Saltwater Pool, Spa and Two Sun Decks



Wine-Tasting Room



Firepit



Fully-equipped Cabana Bar with Grill



Ongoing Resident Event Calendar: Champage Brunches, Resident Dinners, and Movie Night at the Indoor or Outdoor Theater



Dog Walk Area



Bowling Alley and Billiard Table



Walkable Downtown Dallas Lifestyle



Concierge and Courtesy Attendant



Internet Cafe and Lounge



