All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1404 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1404 Main St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

1404 Main St

1404 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Downtown Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1404 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75202
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Live. Love. Loft.

Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you’ve landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let’s toast to the lobster linguini you’ll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So….come live here!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Private Patio/Balcony

Cable Ready

Quartz Counter Tops

Hardwood Floors

Garden-style Tub with Ceramic Tile Surround

Granite countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom

Custom Cabinetry in Kitchen and Baths

Stainless Steel appliances

Walk-in closets

Oversized Private Terrace

Pendant Lighting Over the Breakfast Bar

Track Lighting

Soaring Ceilings with Window Walls

Stained or Polished Concrete Floors

Sliding Barn Doors

Washer/Dryer Connections

Prewired for High-speed internet

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Online Payments Available

Business Center

Public Transportation

Spa/Hot Tub

Access Controlled Entry & Exit Gates

Resident Events

Fully Equipped Fitness Room

Commanding Downtown Views

Rooftop Terrace

Saltwater Pool, Spa and Two Sun Decks

Wine-Tasting Room

Firepit

Fully-equipped Cabana Bar with Grill

Ongoing Resident Event Calendar: Champage Brunches, Resident Dinners, and Movie Night at the Indoor or Outdoor Theater

Dog Walk Area

Bowling Alley and Billiard Table

Walkable Downtown Dallas Lifestyle

Concierge and Courtesy Attendant

Internet Cafe and Lounge

----------------------------------------------------

Tired of looking for a new apartment?

Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Main St have any available units?
1404 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Main St have?
Some of 1404 Main St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1404 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Main St offers parking.
Does 1404 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Main St have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Main St has a pool.
Does 1404 Main St have accessible units?
Yes, 1404 Main St has accessible units.
Does 1404 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University